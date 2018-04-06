Eastern Bank Grows Position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,212,227,000 after purchasing an additional 636,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $196,078.28, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

