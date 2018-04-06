Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by Cue Financial Group Inc.

Cue Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 84,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $48.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $196,078.28, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Guggenheim began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by Cue Financial Group Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/verizon-communications-vz-shares-sold-by-cue-financial-group-inc.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.