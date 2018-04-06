Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Insider Sells C$816,400.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) insider Curtis W. Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.82, for a total value of C$816,400.00.

TSE VET traded down C$0.59 on Friday, hitting C$41.56. 369,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,818. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$38.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.95.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.16). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$317.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$309.15 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a C$50.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

