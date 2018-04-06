Vernalis plc (VER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vernalis plc (LON:VER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.67 ($0.37).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Vernalis in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:VER traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3.43 ($0.05). 263,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63. Vernalis has a twelve month low of GBX 3.32 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.25 ($0.36).

Vernalis Company Profile

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

