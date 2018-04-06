Vesuvius (VSVS) Price Target Increased to GBX 725 by Analysts at Jefferies Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Group from GBX 705 ($9.90) to GBX 725 ($10.18) in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

VSVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 500 ($7.02) price target for the company. Investec increased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($8.14) to GBX 650 ($9.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.83) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.56) to GBX 660 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.42 ($9.41).

Shares of VSVS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.99). 246,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($7.07) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($9.03).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion for the quarter.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

