Vesuvius (VSVS) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 650 ($9.12) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 675 ($9.48).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSVS. Goldman Sachs reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.48) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 705 ($9.90) to GBX 725 ($10.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 605 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($7.51) to GBX 580 ($8.14) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 670.42 ($9.41).

LON VSVS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.50 ($9.03).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

