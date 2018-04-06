Vetr Downgrades Microsoft (MSFT) to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Vetr currently has $101.89 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a $110.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities set a $97.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Microsoft from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

MSFT stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $690,748.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

