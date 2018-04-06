Vetr Downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $58.05 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Square from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.38 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Square to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

Get Square alerts:

SQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 9,338,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628,235. Square has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18,858.62, a PE ratio of -480.20 and a beta of 4.21.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $15,916,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,106 shares of company stock worth $63,046,874 over the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Square by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Square by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Square by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Square by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vetr Downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Hold” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/vetr-downgrades-square-sq-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.