Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $746,926.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $746,926.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00018533 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.01714050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004628 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015482 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00023251 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,011,380 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is not possible to purchase Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

