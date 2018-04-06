BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.71% of Viad worth $143,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viad by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 103.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Viad stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,082.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.85 million. Viad had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/viad-corp-vvi-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Viad

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.