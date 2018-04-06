Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Director Sells $45,850.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $45,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VSAT opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.99 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 price target on Viasat and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,841,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Viasat by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viasat by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services.

