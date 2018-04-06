Virgin Money (VM) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money (LON:VM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Virgin Money to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 331.79 ($4.66).

Shares of Virgin Money stock traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 259.40 ($3.64). 2,381,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Virgin Money has a 1-year low of GBX 250.20 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.60 ($4.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Virgin Money’s previous dividend of $1.90.

In related news, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £109,909.24 ($154,280.24). Also, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £217,470.48 ($305,264.57).

Virgin Money Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

