Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 595,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,000,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,683,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

IPG opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,731.30, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $496,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 56,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,311,683.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,009 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

