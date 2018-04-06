5,725 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,240,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,709,000 after buying an additional 198,111 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $5,522,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AECOM by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 313,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 271,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 117,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $36.02 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $5,663.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $196,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AECOM to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

