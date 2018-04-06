Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,597 Shares of Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 222,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 796,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after buying an additional 103,909 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 500,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,514,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.72 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.75 on Friday. Compass Minerals has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,070.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.73%.

In related news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $99,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,229 shares of company stock worth $140,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

