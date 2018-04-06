Virtu Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $46,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 58.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,065 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,669,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,195,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 652,400 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,871,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

DKS stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,631.30, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

