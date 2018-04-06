Virtu Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stake in TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet cut TC PipeLines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TC PipeLines from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on TC PipeLines from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TC PipeLines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE TCP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,394.46, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TC PipeLines has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $61.74.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC PipeLines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

