Virtu Financial LLC Has $215,000 Position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS opened at $55.63 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $532.21, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $122,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

