9,949 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 67.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.82, a P/E ratio of -185.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/virtu-financial-llc-takes-position-in-titan-machinery-inc-titn-updated-updated.html.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.