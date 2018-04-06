ExlService Holdings (EXLS) CFO Sells $178,860.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, January 19th, Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $191,700.00.

ExlService stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. ExlService Holdings has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,920.57, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

