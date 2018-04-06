Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Food stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vitamin Shoppe to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vitamin Shoppe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe 2 4 0 0 1.67 Vitamin Shoppe Competitors 63 247 154 2 2.20

Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus target price of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. As a group, “Food stores” companies have a potential upside of 88.39%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitamin Shoppe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of shares of all “Food stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Food stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe -21.39% 3.13% 1.55% Vitamin Shoppe Competitors -13.73% -58.90% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion -$252.15 million 10.38 Vitamin Shoppe Competitors $12.51 billion $260.94 million 10.86

Vitamin Shoppe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe. Vitamin Shoppe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitamin Shoppe’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe competitors beat Vitamin Shoppe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats. The direct segment sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The manufacturing segment provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement products, and develops and markets its own branded products for both sales to third parties and for the VSI product assortment. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 900 brands, as well as its own brands. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 stores located in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily located in retail centers and standalone locations.

