Viveve Medical (VIVE) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $3.12

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 118744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 328.38% and a negative net margin of 241.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,672,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,198 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

