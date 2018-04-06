Vivint Solar (VSLR) & First Solar (FSLR) Head-To-Head Survey

Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Solar and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $268.03 million 1.68 $209.09 million ($1.58) -2.48 First Solar $2.94 billion 2.49 -$165.61 million $2.59 27.06

Vivint Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. Vivint Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivint Solar and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Solar 1 7 9 0 2.47

Vivint Solar presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.76%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $70.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than First Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar 78.01% -24.76% -7.60% First Solar -5.63% 5.17% 4.02%

Summary

First Solar beats Vivint Solar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers. The Company also sells solar energy systems outright to customers. The Company deploys its direct-to-home sales force to provide in-person professional consultations to prospective customers to evaluate the feasibility of installing a solar energy system at their residence. The Company’s systems use communication gateways and monitoring services to collect performance data. The Company operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. The Company purchases solar panels directly from multiple manufacturers.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures. It operates through two segments: components and systems. The components segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The systems segment includes the development, construction, operation and maintenance of PV solar power systems, which primarily use its solar modules. In addition, the Company provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to system owners that use solar modules manufactured by it or by third-party manufacturers. The Company’s solar modules had an average rated power per module of approximately 114 watts, as of December 31, 2016.

