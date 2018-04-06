Voise (VOISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $706,614.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Voise has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $706,614.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voise token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00682107 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184790 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045479 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,887,537 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

