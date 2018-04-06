UBS Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €187.00 ($230.86) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

VOW3 stock traded down €1.24 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €165.88 ($204.79). 581,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

About Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

