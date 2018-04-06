Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12,810.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.81 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

