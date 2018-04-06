Voxels (CRYPTO:VOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

Voxels (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Voxels has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $4.87 million worth of Voxels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voxels has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voxels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.01733210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007610 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015543 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Voxels Coin Profile

Voxels is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2015. Voxels’ total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official message board for Voxels is www.thevoxel.com/forum. Voxels’ official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voxels’ official website is www.voxelus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Voxelus is a platform that allows anyone, anywhere to create, share and play virtual reality games and experiences without writing a single line of code. Voxelus includes a bundle of free assets that you can use to design with more content coming out every week. The coin itself (Voxels) is a fork of Litecoin that is fully premined. Mining is possible but not recommended. We could not find their github repository. The team behind Voxelus is quite impressive: Halsey Minor – [email protected] Founder of CNET , Salesforce, Google Voice, Chairman of Uphold(formaly Bitreserve), Chairman of Voxelus.Martin Repetto – [email protected] CEO and co-founder VoxelusMáximo Radice – [email protected] Voxelus Platform DeveloperMichael Terpin – [email protected] Voxelus & Voxel PR TeamJim Blasko – [email protected] Creator of VoxelsVoxelus also features a stand-alone player app that plays the content created with the desktop tool on your PC, with or without Oculus Rift and on the Samsung Gear VR. We have support for real time multiplayer. You can check their latest trailer here: https://vimeo.com/157963300 The asset library can be expanded by purchasing content from designers all around the world in the Voxelus Marketplace, an online 3D asset store where users can upload 3D assets that are curated and compatible with the voxelus platform. To operate in the Marketplace users need Voxels, the official currency of VR and the only form of money used inside the Voxelus Platform. You can contact the Voxelus team by email at: [email protected] “

Buying and Selling Voxels

Voxels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Voxels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voxels must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voxels using one of the exchanges listed above.

