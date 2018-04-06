vSlice Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, vSlice has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $9,346.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00681043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184757 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

