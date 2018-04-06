Vsync (VSX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $602.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Vsync has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. Vsync has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $602.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00052113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012255 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00073783 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021626 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00431155 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync (VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

