VTG (ETR:VT9) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VT9. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.72 ($57.68).

Shares of ETR:VT9 opened at €48.40 ($59.75) on Thursday. VTG has a 12 month low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

