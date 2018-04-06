VTG (VT9) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.72 ($57.68).

VT9 stock opened at €47.10 ($58.15) on Wednesday. VTG has a 12-month low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

