W. W. Grainger (GWW) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) received a $275.00 price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWW. TheStreet raised shares of W. W. Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of W. W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

GWW stock opened at $293.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,183.61, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. W. W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $298.14.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. research analysts expect that W. W. Grainger will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. W. Grainger news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,703.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $26,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,638 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in W. W. Grainger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in W. W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

