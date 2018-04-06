Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WAKE opened at $19.55 on Friday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc (the Bank) is a bank. The Bank offers consumers related products, as well as services for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The Bank also offers Internet banking services. The Bank’s personal banking services include now checking account, money market account, passbook savings, certificate of deposit, and automated teller machine (ATM) and debit cards.

