Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been given a $70.00 target price by analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

WBA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.48. 496,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,964.02, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

