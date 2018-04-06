Walmart (WMT) PT Set at $99.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $87.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257,134.78, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 70,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 69,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/walmart-wmt-pt-set-at-99-00-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.