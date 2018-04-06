Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,186,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $806,872,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,941,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,777,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,841,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.11 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $151,796.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

