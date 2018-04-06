Wancoin (CRYPTO:WAN) Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges

Wancoin (CURRENCY:WAN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Wancoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Wancoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00047228 BTC on exchanges. Wancoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $163.23 million worth of Wancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00141457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012265 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00030422 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005330 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Wancoin

Wancoin (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wancoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. Wancoin’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org. The Reddit community for Wancoin is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wancoin is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wancoin

Wancoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Wancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wancoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

