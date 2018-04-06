Waters (NYSE:WAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a $239.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waters Corp.’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry’s average return over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings history, having surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Going forward, the company also expects solid demand from pharmaceutical business, steady recurring revenues, strength in Asia and modest recovery in industrial market. Healthy global industrial conditions and the general rise of regulatory standards for performance and quality should drive future growth. Based on these dynamics, the company is expecting strong mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth in 2018. Moreover, the government and academic markets have returned to growth after sustained weakness. However, fluctuating demand in the Americas remains a concern. Also, rising outlay on the company’s R&D in the coming quarters will push expenses higher and hurt immediate profits.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAT. Morgan Stanley raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $201.70 on Monday. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.36 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $15,663.14, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Waters will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $6,219,884.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,151.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,794 shares of company stock worth $16,057,538 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Waters by 207.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,768,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,078,000 after purchasing an additional 530,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 157.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 651,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,939,000 after purchasing an additional 398,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Waters by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after purchasing an additional 159,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123,464 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

