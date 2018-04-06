Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00012509 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Coinrail, Binance and Kuna. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $9,867.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00677676 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00185899 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045980 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Exmo, Bitcoin Indonesia, Cryptomate, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, COSS, Kuna, Exrates, Liqui, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

