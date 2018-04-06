Waves Price Reaches $3.57 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00052236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exrates, Upbit and Tidex. Waves has a market capitalization of $357.34 million and $15.53 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00193579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00125307 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00109560 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00190608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063987 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Exrates, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Liqui, Bitcoin Indonesia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Kuna, COSS and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

