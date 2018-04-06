Wayfair (W) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,803.14, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.37. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Savarese sold 11,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,176,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,847,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $41,142.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and sold 78,656 shares valued at $7,095,187. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,351,000 after buying an additional 448,390 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,855,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

