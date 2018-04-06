WayGuide (CRYPTO:WAY) Market Capitalization Tops $356,142.00

WayGuide (CURRENCY:WAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One WayGuide coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. WayGuide has a total market cap of $356,142.00 and $0.00 worth of WayGuide was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WayGuide has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00084697 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049184 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000950 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WayGuide Coin Profile

WayGuide is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2016. WayGuide’s total supply is 100,040,708 coins. WayGuide’s official website is wayguide.club.

WayGuide Coin Trading

WayGuide can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase WayGuide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WayGuide must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WayGuide using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for WayGuide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WayGuide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.