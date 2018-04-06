WCM Investment Management CA Purchases 79,669 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,669 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.6% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management CA owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $54,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,665.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

