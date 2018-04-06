WD-40 (WDFC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

WD-40 stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.90. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $134.45. The company has a market cap of $1,826.43, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $581,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $214,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

