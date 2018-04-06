We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

JPEM opened at $60.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

