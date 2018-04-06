We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $142.69 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $152.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

