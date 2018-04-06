PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 134,557 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $11,687,000.

SPHD opened at $39.78 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

