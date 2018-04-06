WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

XYL stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $13,808.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

