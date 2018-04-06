Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,451,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,890,000 after acquiring an additional 208,815 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,547,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 457,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,969,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,569,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $4,923,868.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,370 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,507 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31,022.85, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Sysco has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sysco from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group set a $67.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sysco from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

