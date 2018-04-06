Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $405,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

BDX stock opened at $220.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $175.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.39. The firm has a market cap of $58,248.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 4,048 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total value of $910,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,108 shares of company stock worth $61,321,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

